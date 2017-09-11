Winds of up to 70mph set to hit North and Mid Wales

Gusts of up to 70mph are set to batter North and Mid Wales this week following a weather warning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the region and has warned that the gusts could cause affect rail and road conditions.

An area of low pressure coming in from the Atlantic is expected to bring the strongest winds on Tuesday night from 8pm, lasting to 10am on Wednesday morning.

The warning is in place for Anglesey, Conwy, Ceredigion, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Wrexham.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst predicted an "unsettled autumn day" across the country throughout the day.

"It is likely to bring winds across many parts of England and Wales on Tuesday and Wednesday of between 50mph and 60mph, with isolated gusts reaching 70mph," said Mr Dewhurst.

"It could cause disruption to Wednesday morning rush hour and there could be some heavy rain associated with it as well."