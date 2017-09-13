Delays following collision on A494 near Queensferry

A collision caused delays during rush hour this morning.

Two vehicles collided on the A494, eastbound, near Queensferry.

North Wales Police were alerted at 8am to the incident on Aston Hill.

A police spokesman said said: “Fortunately, there were no injuries and North Wales Police have now left the scene.”

Drivers were affected by hold-ups following the collision, but it has been reported that traffic is now beginning to move slowly.

Police warn people to slow down and allow extra time for passing through eastbound.