Newydd Housing Association to build homes for first time in Powys with launch of Newtown site

NEWYDD Housing Association is building homes for the first time in Powys and has launched their first development sites in Newtown.

Working with contractors Graham Ottoway Builders Ltd, Newydd has started two developments in Newtown, at Heol y Coleg and Heol Vaynor.

The two one-bedroom apartments and a one bedroom bungalow are being built on land already owned by Newydd and will be let at affordable rents.

This will be the first time that Newydd has built in Powys, in partnership with Powys County Council, using funding from the Welsh Government and private funders.

Councillor Jonathan Wilkinson, Cabinet Member for Housing and Countryside Services at Powys County Council, visited the sites at a launch event on August 31.

He said: “It was a pleasure to launch the start of Newydd’s development programme in Powys. Newydd are a key partner of the council in addressing housing need with a substantial number of existing homes in Newtown, but it is great to see them developing new affordable homes in the county.”

Paul Roberts, chief executive of Newydd, added: “We are so pleased that many months of hard work has led to an exciting new chapter for us, building affordable homes in Powys. There is a great need for more affordable homes in the area and our team are continuing to search for sites with potential developments on the cards in Llandrindod Wells and Brecon.”

Newydd has 3,000 homes across Mid and South Wales with 220 properties in Newtown; the Vaynor estate, comprising of a variety of houses and apartments, and apartments at St Mary’s Close.

n Local people with an interest in renting these affordable homes can express their interest by contacting Powys County Council on 01597 827464 or by calling into their local council office.