Police appeal for missing Flintshire man

North Wales Police have issued an appeal for a missing Flintshire man.

Gareth Higginson, 27, left his home address in Oakenholt at around 7.30am on Tuesday.

He left his home in a taxi headed for Chester train station, but Mr Higginson did not return home as expected and is yet to be seen.

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “He has short, dark brown shaved hair, and is approximately 5ft 4 to 5ft 6.

“He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jumper and black trainers.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 and quote reference number 18952.