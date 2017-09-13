Scheme launched to show friendly face can combat dementia

A scheme has been launched for people receiving an early dementia diagnosis can live a full life.

Teresa Davies, from Deeside who was diagnosed with the condition at the age of 59, has started A Friendly Face to help connect those living with dementia to people who have been diagnosed to show they can live a full life.

Teresa, 63, of Ewloe, said: “When I was diagnosed I went in a depression and after six months I met a man living with dementia and it changed how I felt about it.

“Talking with him helped me get involved with the Dementia Engagement and Empowerment Project (DEEP) and it's completely changed my life.”

With funding support from DEEP, Teresa has been able to get the scheme off the ground and held a launch at Connah's Quay Civic Hall.

She added: “It shouldn't be left to chance to meet someone living positively with dementia.

“At the point of diagnosis it gives people a chance to meet with others living with dementia to show they can still have a life.”