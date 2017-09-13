Air ambulance lands at Bangor Cathedral after elderly man collapses

An air ambulance landed on the green in front of Bangor Cathedral after reports that a man had collapsed.
Emergency services were called to the area in front of Poundland, on Bangor High Street, where an elderly man was experiencing a medical emergency on Wednesday morning.
Two ambulances attended the scene and shoppers watched as the air ambulance helicopter negotiated a landing and take off from the small, grassy area in front of the cathedral.
A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance service said: “We were called at shortly before 9.45am this morning to reports of a medical emergency on the High Street in Bangor.
“We sent the Wales Air Ambulance and two crews in emergency ambulances and an elderly man was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in a serious condition.”
Watching the rescue by the cathedral gates the Dean of Bangor the Very Reverend Kathy Jones, said: “We were amazed to see the ambulance land.
"The helicopter pilot was obviously incredibly skilful.
"We very glad the cathedral could be of service to help the community during the emergency.”
