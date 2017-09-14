Caernarfoon food festival to be held at various sites due to town regeneration in 2018

A REGENERATION project in Caernarfon town centre means the annual food festival will be held at various locations in the town next year.

Due to the development of the Slate Quay and St Helens Road area the third annual Caernarfon Food Festival (Gŵyl Fwyd) will be located over various sites across the town, when it is held on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Foodies will gather at sites including Pendeitsh, the Promenade, Porth yr Aur and Victoria Dock, as well as the Castle Square and Pool Street.

The festival celebrates locally produced food and drink with the opportunity to buy and taste all sorts of produce and experience the talents of Wales’ well known chefs.

The festival welcomed around 15,000 visitors last year, 5,000 more than the previous year. With the festival expanding in 2018, the organisers hope to attract 20,000 visitors to the town.

Nici Beech, chair of the Caernarfon Food Festival, said: “We are delighted to announce the festival will take place on May 12, 2018. And while the Slate Quay is not available for us in 2018, we have realised the potential for other parts of Caernarfon to host parts of the festival.

“We are excited to organise next year’s festival and look forward to welcoming visitors to Caernarfon to taste the area’s special food and drink."

With the festival costing over £25,000 to host, organisers are busy looking for sponsors and raising money and are organising a series of fundraising events over the coming months.

More information can be found on the gwylfwydcaernarfon.cymru website.