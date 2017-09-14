Plan unveiled to turn old Rhyl courthouse into business hub

A DISUSED courthouse is set to be transformed into a business ‘hub’.

Plans have been submitted to convert the former court building, on Clwyd Street, Rhyl, into offices, a conference facility and meeting rooms.

The two-storey building has been unused for more than six months. Proposals include creating a workspace and meeting, function and group space to support business development for small business in Rhyl.

A design and access statement, submitted by and behalf of applicant Hannah James, read: “The proposal is to provide work space areas for small businesses on a flexible short/medium-term lease basis, with co-working and business address facilities.

“Meeting and training facilities will be provided on the first floor in the former court room.

“The building externally will not alter dramatically. It will be occupied, well maintained and presentable.

“This building is one of the main visible buildings in Rhyl and currently unused.”

Rhyl County Court was shut as part of a closure programme by the Ministry of Justice.