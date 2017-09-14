Vandals slammed after eight saplings damaged

A number of young trees were vandalised and damaged in an act labelled as “appalling” by a local councillor.

The police were called to Maesdu Street, Llandudno by Ysgol John Bright, at 8.13am on Saturday where they reported eight saplings had been targeted.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Cllr Carol Marrubi said she was appalled by the actions of the vandals and hoped someone had seen the incident and would come forward with information.

She said: “It is nearly every one of them (the trees). It is so sad and just an act of pure vandalism.

“I couldn’t believe someone wanted to do something like this.

“It’s a school and in a few years time it was going to make things look really nice.

“I am just disappointed and hope someone has seen something and goes to the police.”

A Conwy County Borough Council spokesman said they would be carrying out remedial pruning and would let the trees regrow.

The spokesman added: “We’re saddened and disappointed by this pointless damage and are reviewing CCTV camera footage to see if the vandals can be identified.”