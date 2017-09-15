Catholic 'super school' project in Rhyl moves a stop closer

PLANS for a new Catholic school in Rhyl have taken a further step forward.

An environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening opinion for the proposed new £24-million school, to be situated on land occupied by the existing Blessed Edward Jones High School and Ysgol Mair Primary School, off Cefndy Road, has been submitted to Denbighshire County Council.

The Diocese of Wrexham is to establish a new school on the existing sites from September 1 2019.

A cover letter, submitted to the authority on behalf of AHR Architects Ltd, reads: “The existing school buildings are both in a very poor state of disrepair and are not capable of delivering a modern curriculum that can be accessed by all.

“Many areas of the schools are under-utilised with both schools under capacity with little change in pupil numbers over recent years.

“The proposed three-to-16 Catholic school will be a new 920 place, plus nursery and playgroup. The school is in a place with great aspirations to provide a high quality and rounded faith-based education to replace the two existing schools to provide a unique through-school experience for children from three to 16 years of age.

“Located in one of the most deprived wards within Rhyl, the proposed site will serve a very challenging local community along with people seeking a faith-based education from further afield in the borough.”

The aim of the screening process is to identify those projects that are likely to have significant effects on the environment.