Doorstep conmen took cash from elderly pensioner in Shotton

HEARTLESS thieves conned their way into the home of an elderly woman and stole her cash.

North Wales Police are investigating a distraction burglary in Shotton Lane, Shotton, between 11.30am and 11.45am yesterday.

Two two men described as being dressed in dark clothing with Irish accents, claimed to be from the Water Board and stole cash from an elderly woman in the street.

The amont of money stolen has not been revealed.

A police spokesman said: “Please don’t answer your door to cold callers – and always ask for official identification.

“If in doubt, keep them out.”

Shotton town councillor Gary Cooper said he was saddened to hear of the incident and warned other residents to be wary.

He said: “There are a lot of pensioners in the bungalows across from the chemist and the doctors in Shotton Lane.

“The message is to be vigilant especially the elderly.”

Witnesses to this incident are urged to call police on 101.

The reference number is V140371.

There was also a distraction burglary attempt reported in Brynford after two males, both with Irish accents, demanded entry into an elderly resident’s home on Wednesday morning.

The man at that address refused to let the rogue traders in after they claimed to be from the Water Board.

They had no official identity card or prior arrangement.

A police spokesman said: “With darker nights coming, people, especially the elderly, are becoming more vulnerable.

“We need to raise awareness this winter about what people can do to prevent cold callers, and let them know what they can do

“Not every every door-knocker is genuine. If in doubt, keep them out.”

The neighbourhood watch team urge people to follow their guidelines and report suspicious callers to themselves.

They say people should refuse entry to unexpected people claiming to be workmen, and to keep a phone book close at hand to call someone in a time of need.

The spokesman added: “There is a battle against doorstep crime. With the help of the public, we will crack down on this issue.”