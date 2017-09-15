Police appeal after man sustains serious stab wounds in Shotton

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a man was stabbed in what has been described by police as a “shocking incident”.

Police are appealing for information after a man sustained serious stab wounds in Shotton, Deeside yesterday.

The incident happened on open ground near Bridge Street, Shotton just before 6pm.

The victim, who is from Merseyside and in his 20s, was flown by Helimed to hospital in Stoke, where he is being treated for serious stab wounds.

His condition is described as stable.

DI Mark Hughes said: “This was a shocking incident in which a man has been seriously wounded.

“We will be conducting enquires in the area and deploying reassurance patrols.

”In the meantime I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.

“Any information will be treated in the strictest confidence. Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference V140551.”