Briony Collins sweeps awards

AN aspiring young author has cleaned up at her college’s annual awards.

Briony Collins, of Rhyl Sixth, won the student of the year prize at the Coleg Llandrillo achievers awards.

The 21-year-old has gone from strength the strength in 2017, having already won the Exeter Novel Prize with her debut book, Raise Them Up, which earned her a contract with the top literary agent, Broo Doherty.

She has also been shortlisted for the National Poem of the Year prize, with both competitions having attracted hundreds of entries.

Briony, who was doing an A-level course in creative writing, achieved A* and A grades in four A-level subjects, has also won several outstanding speaker awards and debating competitions, along with a bursary for a poetry masterclass week with two Poet Laureates (Carol Ann Duffy and Gillian Clarke).

Despite her successful year it has not always been smooth sailing for the young writer, who now lives in Prestatyn, having dealt with depression, continual changes of address – including a move to America - and the loss of her mother at the age of five.

Local success at the Coleg Llandrillo achievers awards also came in the form of Firdevs Aslan (business award), Nicola Rowlands (Abergele campus award), Vaughan Daniels (Rhyl vocational award) and Michelle Jenkins (Rhyl technology award).

Firdevs, 18, achieved a distinction* in personal business and finance and a distinction* in business (retail).

She has now accepted a place at Chester University to study business and management.

Technology winner to Michelle, from Rhyl had spent most of her working career in restaurants and sales positions, before she decided that she needed to do something different.

Her main concern was her dyslexia which had knocked her confidence and prevented her from moving forwards.

She attended an open evening at Rhyl College, and was genuinely interested in the welding and fabrication course, so she signed up on the spot!

Her confidence grew, and she became a student representative for the group even giving a presentation to Rhyl Council.

Her goal is to become an outstanding fabricator and designer in metal art using all the different skills she has learned on the course.

She is now looking forward to starting her apprenticeship at Cefndy Enterprises Ltd. and retuning to the college next year to study at level three.