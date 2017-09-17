Charity bowlers raise funds in memory of teenager who lost cancer battle

A MEMORIAL bowls event raised more than £1,000 for a cancer centre.

The Ryan Phillips Memorial Bowls Competition took place at Ceiriog Valley Bowling Club in Dolywern.

The event was co-organised by John Meirion Phillips, known locally as Megis, in memory of his son Ryan Phillips, who died aged 18 in October 2010 following a battle with testicular cancer.

Held at the club every year since 2011, the competition raised a total of £1,334 towards Ryan’s memorial fund in the teenage and young adults unit at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, a specialist cancer unit where Ryan was treated.

Following the competition Mr Phillips said: “We had 64 players enter – once again we had an absolutely excellent day and the weather was fantastically kind to us.

“This is such an enjoyable day for all concerned but it is always a day tinged with sadness for my family and me.

“I say it every year but it is true – this day would not be possible without the amazing support I receive year after year. A big thank you goes out to all the helpers who tirelessly help both before and on the day of the competition.

“My thanks go to the Ceiriog Valley Bowling Club for hosting the event and making it run so smoothly.

“Also to all the cake makers, raffle prize donators, tea makers, those who donated money and prizes – the lost is exhaustive. I couldn’t have done it without you. You are all helping to make a difference to a young person in need.”

Competitors in the event came from as far as Tilford and Shrewsbury, as well as the Wrexham area.

The annual tournaments – which have so far raised £16,813 for the cause – are co-organised and run by Gary Davies, with catering provided by Megis Phillips’ partner Lorraine Lewis.