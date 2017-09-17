Superhero skydive for Llandrindod action for children fundraisers

AFTER collecting donations while dressed as Super Heroes, two Llandrindod-based volunteers will take the next step and attempt to fly in aid of Action for Children.

Chris Dunne, a children’s services manager for the charity in Powys, with his friend Chris Morrey, who works in Tesco, will take on a skydive this today, September 15.

The skydive is to raise money to provide residential outward bound trips for children and young people with additional needs and disabilities within Powys.

They have decided to do the dive at Tilstock in Shropshire and have already raised £1,200.

Mr Dunne said: “We’ve had great fun with the fundraising dressed as Super Ted and Mr Incredible in the Llandrindod Wells branch of Tesco.

“That went down a storm and helped us raise £1,200 so far after setting a target of £800.

“I have to start thinking of the jump itself now which is very daunting but exciting too.

“It’ll be a brilliant experience I’m sure, but critically we’ll be helping our children and young people with additional needs and disabilities within Powys enjoy residential outward bounds trips that will help them in so many ways.

“It’s worth every moment of what we’re doing and I hope as many people as possible get involved and support this wonderful cause.”

To find out more about the jump and donate visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ChrisDunne642