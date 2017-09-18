Auction promises to make lots for Wrexham hospice

AN AUCTION is to be held in aid of a hospice.

About 120 lots – from bottles of wine to supercar experiences – will be up for grabs at Nightingale House Hospice’s ‘Auction of Promises’.

The event will take place at Moneypenny at Wrexham’s Western Gateway on Friday, October 6 from at 7.30pm.

Hospice fundraiser Debbie Barton said: “We are very excited about our auction and would like to thank all businesses, organisations and individuals who have donated towards it.

“We have something for everyone with a huge range of lots on offer, including VIP tickets to the Wales versus New Zealand rugby match in Cardiff in November, theatre and rail tickets, afternoon teas, signed memorabilia, meals and days out, electrical goods and a meal for six cooked by a professional chef in your own home.

“Moneypenny is an incredible venue and we are so grateful to the company for hosting us.

“We will be using the main atrium for the auction itself with the use of the Dog and Bone pub within the building for refreshments.

“It promises to be an excellent evening which we hope will make lots of money for hospice funds to care for local patients and their families.”

Some of the lots included in the auction are a meal for six cooked by NHH head chef Peter Jackson in the buyer’s home, a supercar track day (one hour in two supercars of the buyer’s choice), white water rafting for two in Llangollen, a framed and signed Steven Gerrard photograph, a magnum of Prosecco and an executive box at Wrexham AFC for 10 people, with the chance to meet the players and manager.

Programmes for the auction, which act as an entry ticket to the event, cost £3 and can be purchased from the hospice fundraising office on Chester Road in Wrexham or by calling 01978 314292.