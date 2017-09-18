Gwersyllt man wanted on recall to prison

Mon Sept 18, 2017
Reporter:
Jonathan Grieve
Monday 18 September 2017 11:14
Police are hunting for a man wanted on recall to prison.
Kieron Christopher Smith, 24, from Gwersyllt, is wanted by North Wales Police.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the force on 101.
