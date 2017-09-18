Mold Food Festival spirits weren't dampened by rain

A POPULAR food and drink festival was packed out once again this weekend.

Visitors flocked in their thousands to Mold Food and Drink Festival, to enjoy the wide variety of exhibitors, cookery theatres and tasty temptations on offer.

Event organiser Carolyn Poole said this weekend was better than ever.

She said: “Despite a few incidents of rain, spirits weren’t dampened and it was a great success and a huge turnout.

“The exhibitors were very happy, and the cookery sessions drew great audiences.

“It was great to have chef Graham Tinsley, from Taste the Nation, who has been to the festival every year since it started, and it was nice to welcome The Great British Bake Off’s Jo Wheatley.”

One of the stars of the show, celebrated chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, delighted exhibitors and visitors as he made his way around the site. He offered cooking tips and smiled for photographs.

Carolyn added that while the adults enjoyed the gourmet food and drink, children were in their element.

She said: “There was everything from sugar-crafting to candle rolling, and the kids really enjoyed the apple pressing experience.

“There was so much going on and I would like to thank all the staff and volunteers for their help over the weekend. Without them, it would be impossible – so thank you.”