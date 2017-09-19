£1.7m cat adoption centre plan now lodged for fire station site in Wrexham

Wrexham’s former fire station could be knocked down to make way for a £1.7 million cat adoption centre.

The Bradley Road fire station closed last year when the new ambulance and fire service centre opened in Croesnewydd Road.

The plans were unveiled earlier this year by Cats Protection as the charity said it had outgrown its current site in Madeira Hill.

Now they have been lodged with Wrexham Council and will be discussed by the authority’s planning committee at a date yet to be confirmed.

The charity is looking to boost the number of local cats and kittens it can help to around 500 a year.

Bosses believe the old fire station site is ideal for a new state-of-the-art centre with excellent facilities for felines in need of new owners.

If planning permission is granted by Wrexham Council, demolition of the old fire station could start next year, with the £1.7 million centre up and running by spring 2019.

Proposals for the new adoption centre were displayed for the public at an information day at Eagles Meadow in June.

Cats Protection project manager Catherine Hodson said staff numbers would increase from five to 7.4 full-time equivalents and there will also be opportunities for more than 40 volunteers who play a vital role in running adoption centres.

Cats Protection’s Wrexham adoption centre is part of a national network of over 34 centres and 250 volunteer-run branches that help around 190,000 cats and kittens each year.