Albert speaks up in Parliament energy debate

YNYS Môn MP Albert Owen spoke up in Parliament this week, calling on the UK Government to take the decision to move forward on major energy projects in Wales.

Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate, he said that the UK Government needed to “pull its finger out” and make a decision on the SwaMPnsea Tidal Lagoon and on small modular reactors, which he says are ideally suited for Trawsfynydd.

“It is time to reach a decision on long-term projects in Wales that would benefit jobs, local economies, the UK Government’s very own industrial strategy and the global environment,” said the Labour MP.

“Wales was pioneering in hydro and nuclear energy and it can be so again, the new technologies in our marine energy and new nuclear can bring major benefits.

“The UK Government is sitting on major projects that need a decision, it’s causing uncertainty and that is bad news for Wales and the UK.

“The Wales Office Minister, Guto Bebb, did his best to defend the inertia of the current government, but failed to convince MPs, business and consumers that it is ready to take the decisions necessary to unleash the potential growth in the energy sector in Wales.

“I shall return to this theme to drive up this sector, reach our potential and help the environment.”

Mr Owen can be seen speaking here: https://www.albertowenmp.org/en/news/2017/9/14/mp-calls-on-uk-government-to-stop-dragging-its-feet-on-major-energy-projects-in-wales