Suspected arson after six cars were set ablaze at Llanymynech garage

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected arson attack saw six cars set on fire at a garage in Llanymynech last night.

Two crews from Oswestry attended a fire at Pant Motor Bodies, reported at 9.50pm which involved the vehicles, fascia boards and soffit boards of an end terrace property.

Police were also called to the scene where there was damage to a nearby residential property, but no injuries have been reported. It is suspected the cars were set alight intentionally.

Fire crews used two breathing apparatus and one main jet, and the incident was also attended by Operations and Fire Investigation officers.

The fire was extinguished by 10.47pm.

Detective Sergeant David Meyer of West Mercia Police said: "Fortunately no-one was injured in this incident, however substantial damage has been caused to the both the vehicles and a nearby property.

"We are still conducting enquiries in order to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and are eager to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have been travelling on North Road yesterday evening and saw anyone acting suspiciously to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 744s of September 18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.