Saltney boxer told to 'learn to be blind' returns to ring

A boxer who was told to “go home and learn to be blind” is returning to the ring.

Charlie Foster, 20, is fighting for the first time since losing his sight in a freak sparring accident and less than a year since pioneering surgery was able to restore it.

The Saltney boxer's mum Yvonne revealed doctors even told Charlie to learn how to be blind after losing vision in his eye during a practice session in February 2016.

After surgery in Berlin in December, the vision was restored to Charlie's eye and the dedicated fighter has been hard at work at Shotton Boxing Club ever since, preparing for his return during a show at Connah's Quay Civic Hall next month.

Yvonne said: “It's been a really tough road back for him as you can imagine, getting back to a fighting weight and his fitness back has really been hard but he’s been as Charlie always is. He’s just got on with it.

“He’s passed his medical and also had a brain scan to make sure all is well with his sight and he's good to go.

“He can't wait to get back in the ring, it's the end result for him I think.”

A fundraising show at Connah’s Quay Civic Hall helped raise more than half of the £7,000 fee to get Charlie to Germany while donations helped to get the bid over the line.

Doctors had warned the family that Charlie faced a 20 per cent chance of the procedure being unsuccessful.

Yvonne added: “I am very proud of Charlie and also look forward to his return.

“More than that it's just nice, as his mum, to see him just be able to do the things he chooses rather than be told he can't.

“A doctor once said 'go home and learn to be blind.”

Charlie will be involved in the October 6 show alongside his brother-in-law Joe Foster-Lovell as well as Sam Jones, Callum Jones and Billy Unsworth.

Mum Yvonne said her son regularly talks about his surgery and that he’d admitted forgetting his sight was ever lost.

She added: “There's no more nerves than used to be there, well not for me anyway, and I'm sure same goes for Charlie.

“He is at no more risk of it happening again as you or I.”