'Dangerous' knife carried in Wrexham was 'used to cut fruit', court told

A MAN admitted having a ‘dangerous’ knife in public – claiming it had been used to cut fruit, a court heard.

Appearing at Wrexham Magistrates Court, 51-year-old Uran George Bennett, of King Edwards Gardens in Birmingham, admitted that he possessed a knife blade/sharp pointed article in Monger Road, Wrexham, earlier this month.

The court heard that police officers were called at about 4.20pm on September 5 to reports of a male shouting in the street and witnesses thought he “may have been under the influence of something”.

Prosecutor Jim Neary said an officer found Bennett at a bus stop as he matched the witnesses’ description.

Bennett told police he had been at his friend’s and said: “I think honesty is the best policy,” before pulling out the knife to show officers.

Mr Neary added that Bennett had claimed he had been cutting an apple, but when questioned later he told police he had been cutting an orange.

The court also heard that two months ago Bennett had been found by police to be carrying a knife, believed to be the same article as what was found on September 5.

Tracey Flavell, of the probation service, told the court: “He denies that carrying weapons is something that he does. He tells me it is not something that he has done before.

“He lives in Birmingham but he does attend and stay with his partner in Wrexham.”

Andy Holiday, defending, said: “He does seek to minimise his involvement – it was in his jacket, he never intended to use it.”

District Judge Gwyn Jones said: “It was an open lock knife – it is a dangerous weapon.

“Courts take very seriously the possession of knives – they can cause so much harm.

“Carrying them causes great concern to the court and the police.

“This is a case where there was possession of a weapon which was particularly dangerous but there was no evidence to say that that was about to be used.

“I’m obliged to take into account that you co-operated with police, then entered a guilty plea.

“The court could justifiably impose custody but I am persuaded on this occasion that this is a matter that can be dealt with by way of a community order.”

Bennett was given a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement of 20 days.

He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and to pay prosecution costs of £85, as well as a surcharge of £85.