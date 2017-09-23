Bangor-on-Dee woman claims complaint over late husband's treatment is not resolved

A woman says she needs closure following the death of her husband, as she feels her complaint over his care has not been fully resolved.

Terry Davies, of Bangor-on-Dee, died on Monday, March 6, after a long and successful career as a freelance motoring writer. He was 84.

His articles were enjoyed by readers of the Wrexham Leader,Chester and District Standard and County Quest magazine during the 1960s and ‘70s.

Mr Davies’ wife Pamela, a support worker, submitted a complaint to Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in February amid concerns of “insufficient staffing levels” on his ward which she felt impacted on his treatment.

Despite then speaking with the health board over her concerns in May, Mrs Davies, 65, says she is still waiting for the complaint to be fully resolved.

She has also called on the health board to allow her to meet those responsible for her husband’s care, as well as Gary Doherty, chief executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

She said: "I am doing it for Terry and also for other people who won't speak up because I think this is disgusting.

”I need to close the book. I need to deal with this after losing my husband.

"I need to do it because it is six months since Terry passed away. It is something I promised to him to do.

"The staffing levels impacted not just on him, but on the other patients as well. I have nothing against the staff who were there, but there were problems with different things along the way and my husband was getting uptight about things.

"I was having to go and speak to staff all the time. All these things were not doing him any good regarding his care.

"What I want out of this is a meeting with all of the people who looked after my husband and I would like to see the chief executive."

A Betsi spokesman said: “A senior member of our nursing staff spoke to Mrs Davies in May to discuss her concerns.

“Having now been made aware that she would like further assurances, we will be getting back in touch with Mrs Davies as soon as possible.”