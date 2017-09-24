Moelfre and Beaumaris lifeboats help vessel taking on water after running aground on Anglesey

Moelfre and Beaumaris lifeboats were called out on Saturday afternoon to assist a 70-foot Sunseeker craft which was taking in water some one and a half miles offshore.

The vessel had previously run aground and was in danger of sinking.

Both lifeboats had transferred pumps to the casualty but these were only just keeping the ingress at bay.

A few hours earlier Llandudno’s new all-weather lifeboat William F Yates had left Kilmore Quay in Ireland on the last leg of her 400-mile delivery voyage from Poole to North Wales.

She was rounding Anglesey’s Point Lynas en route to Conwy when at the request of Holyhead Coastguard she was diverted to assist two other RNLI lifeboats already attending a vessel in distress.

However Llandudno’s crew were able to transfer an additional pump to the yacht, enabling the situation to be stabilised.

When Beaumaris lifeboat had returned from another emergency to stand by the yacht together with Moelfre’s boat, the Llandudno crew were released to continue their passage to Conwy. The yacht was later taken to Gallows Point in the Menai Strait by the two Anglesey lifeboats.

In this picture taken by Paul Williams the vessel is being towed looking dangerously low in the water due to the amount of water it had taken on board.

Mr Williams, who is on holiday in Beaumaris with his wife and comes from Ringwood, watched the drama unfold.