Cultural museum plan for former Holywell pub

A former town centre pub could be transformed into a new cultural museum following positive discussions this week.

Holywell Town Council is looking to introduce the museum into the town centre in a bid to increase footfall.

Martin Fearnley, town clerk and town community engagement officer (CEO), said “very positive discussions” had been held this week with Cate Dooher, head of corporate services Wales and West housing in Cardiff, about bringing the plans to fruition.

The Old King’s Head, near Victoria Square, Holywell, received a site visit by local historians and Flintshire Museum’s Officer, before the proposal presentation to Wales and West housing.

Plans are now in motion to look into local independent leasing companies and building contractors by the council, and Wales and West are organising surveying, building observations and grants for the construction.

The building was selected as the best possible site after councillors and the town community engagement officer (CEO) also looked into the nearby disused Nat West bank building, and the now recently refurbished Victoria Hotel.

This proposed heritage site, according to Mr Fearnley, is a “no brainer” and will bring custom and interest to the town.

The Artisan Shop, a social enterprise business on the high street, are also keen to be involved with manning the museum and bringing it to life with the support of their volunteers.

The meeting looked into ways of creating a rolling cultural centre rather than a stagnant museum, with various exhibitions, a help centre and a tourist hub.

Mr Fearnley said that as Flintshire’s most historic High Street, it deserves as much recognition as its neaby St Winefride’s Well and Greenfield Valley, with a unique approach so as not to compete with these historic counterparts.