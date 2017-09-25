Ill Wrexham fan stretchered off across the pitch during club's victory at Tranmere Rovers

A Wrexham fan who had to be taken out of their match on a stretcher on Saturday is on the mend.

Concerns grew in the away stand at Wrexham’s away National League fixture at Tranmere Rovers when a fan was stretchered away across the pitch.

Thankfully, the man is said to be on the mend, according to his son Joe Roberts.

Joe was also at the match at Prenton Park, which Wrexham won 1-0 despite being down to 10 men.



Joe subsequently tweeted his thanks to ambulance staff and stewards.

He wrote: ‘Thanks to the stewards and ambulance staff @TranmereRovers today – absolutely spot on with my old man.”

Mr Roberts was inundated with tweets and messages of support from fans of both sides as well as some of the Wrexham first team squad who also asked about his father’s condition.

Joe was able to reply that his dad was okay after falling ill.