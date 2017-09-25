Prestatyn man jailed for six years after biting off eyebrow in pub attack

A man who bit off another man’s eyebrow and then spat it out in an unprovoked attack in a pub has been jailed for six years.

The victim felt the eyebrow being ripped away from his face.

The eyebrow was taken in ice to hospital where medics were able to stitch it back on.

But Judge Rhys Rowlands, sitting at Mold Crown Court, said today that it had become detached again and the victim now faced further procedures.

It had a profound effect on the victim, Aled Wyn Jones, who suffered from depression, had been left with a scar, no longer wanted to socialise and go out – and he had decided to leave the area.

CCTV footage of the attack was played to a jury.

Defendant Simon Andrew Morris, a shift supervisor who had never been in any trouble before, admitted wounding.

He denied the more serious charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but was convicted.

Morris, 31 of Clos St Francis (correct) in Prestatyn, said that he simply could not remember anything of the incident at The Cross Foxes in Prestatyn.

The defendant was described as a calm, placid man normally and he said he had no intention of causing a serious injury.

Jailing him today, Judge Rowlands said that he attacked Mr Jones for no reason at all.

In drink, he bit him to the face and would not let go even after others intervened and to tried to prize him off him.

While Morris claimed to have no memory he was not behaving irrationally afterwards and was able to walk home.

“I have no doubt at all that you bitterly regret what you did,” the judge told him.

In the cold light of day he realised that there could no justification and no innocent explanation for it.

“In drink you lost your temper and attacked an innocent man, which is sadly all too common nowadays,” said Judge Rowlands.

Fortunately what was not common was the way he attacked him – he used his teeth to bite his face and he lost his eyebrow.

It was sewn back on but unfortunately it later became detached and he now faced further procedures. He had been left with some disfigurement, the judge explained.

Defending barrister Simon Killeen said that his client had a good job, he and his partner had a nine year old daughter, and his partner was awaiting surgery to the back following a road collision

He had lost his good name and appreciated that he faced a substantial sentence.

Prosecuting barrister James Coutts said that the attack on December 9 last year was completely unprovoked.

Victim Aled Wyn Jones did not know the defendant.

Mr Jones had been enjoying a night out, watching friends of his who were in a band.

He had been dancing and he was talking to a friend when the defendant approached, explained Mr Coutts.

It was about 11.45 p.m. when he was suddenly put to the floor by a man he didn’t know.

Morris bit him to the cheek area, the victim pushed him off but the defendant bit him to the left eyebrow.

Mr Jones was not called as a witness because his evidence was accepted but in his statement, which was read by Mr Coutts, he said: “I remember him pulling at my skin and feeling my eyebrow coming off in his mouth.

“The pain was excruciating.

“I felt my skin rip off. I was aware of a crowd of people pulling him off me.”