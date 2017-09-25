Rhostyllen former soldier Shaun Stocker who lost his legs in Afhanistan to tackle Snowdon climb

An army veteran whose legs were blown off in Afghanistan seven years ago is all set to climb Mount Snowdon.

Shaun Stocker, from Rhostyllen, Wrexham, is taking on the gruelling challenge this weekend.

The 27-year-old stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010 while he was serving in the British Army in Afghanistan at the age of 19.

He sustained multiple injuries including losing his left eye, the vision of his right eye, his reproductive organs and both of his legs above the knee joints.

Shaun spent six years in military rehabilitation and then one year learning to walk with prosthetic limbs, which he described as being “one of the hardest things I have accomplished, especially with my vision loss”.

He’ll now be taking on the strenuous challenge of climbing Snowdon on Saturday, September 30, to raise money for Blind Veterans UK – a charity which provides practical and emotional support to those who have served in the Armed Forces and National Service.

Shaun said: “I’ll be taking this challenge on by using my stubby legs. They are short poles that extend my femurs to about the length at where my knees would be – so effectively I’m climbing up Snowdon on my knees.

”Climbing Snowdon will be a grueling challenge for me – but the descent will be much harder because I don’t have knees.

“I’m fundraising for Blind Veterans UK to say thank you for the support they have given me with not only my vision loss but also with my other injuries too.”

A former pupil of Ysgol Clywedog in Wrexham, he has raised more than £3,000 ahead of his climb for the veterans charity and said any donations people wish to give would be “amazing”.

Last year Shaun was honoured by former Prime Minister David Cameron with a Point of Light award for his exceptional voluntary work for Blind Veterans.

Mr Cameron described Shaun as an “incredible man” who has given back to a charity over the years which “has given him so much”.

In his Stocker’s Strides Challenge last year he walked 100km between March and July and e raised more than £50,000 for the charity

Anyone who wishes to join Shaun on his Snowdon climb and raise their own sponsorship cash can do so by emailing shaunstocker@yahoo.com

Those who wish to support but do not want to take part in the climb can also come along on the day, where there will be a Blind Veterans UK charity stall.

To donate to the cause visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

shaun-stocker