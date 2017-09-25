School closed in Llay after fridge fire

A school in Llay will be closed on Tuesday following a fridge fire.

More than 300 pupils and staff at Park Community Primary School were evacuated this afternoon after a faulty fridge in the school kitchen sparked a blaze.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.10pm reporting the fire at the St Martins Mews school.

Firefighters who successfully doused the fire believe it might have spread to the roof and roofing contractors were called to the site tonight.

Headteacher Amanda Williams said: “The fire started at about 3pm in the back area of the school kitchen which was unoccupied at the time.”

“I’m very thankful to report that no children or members of staff were injured during the fire.

“I’d like to praise the professionalism of staff who helped to safely evacuate the school building and ensured all pupils were safe and accounted for.

“Pupils also behaved incredibly well throughout the emergency, and they too deserve praise.

“I’d also like to thank all of our parents for their response and patience during the fire and the speed in which they came to pick up their children.

“Finally, I’d also like to thank the Wales Ambulance Service and the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service for their prompt response and their help in dealing with this incident.

“We’ll keep you updated on when the school will reopen in the near future.”

Llay councillor Rob Walsh, a school governor, said as he arrived on the scene at 3.40pm he could see people gathered outside the school and smoke coming from the building.

He added: “There was some smoke at the back of the building which I saw when I arrived.

“The good news is the building was evacuated in less than two minutes and no-one was hurt.

“The key thing is that everyone is safe.”