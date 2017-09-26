Lottery winner's kit donation to Caia Park youngsters

JUNIOR footballers on a Wrexham estate have been boosted by the donation of new kits thanks to a lottery winner.

Taxi driver Alan Phillips, 58, from Caia Park, scooped £1 million on a National Lottery scratchcard last month.

Despite his new found wealth, the cabbie vowed to carry on working and living on the estate and has put his money were his mouth is, in supporting the next generation.

He has paid for and donated new football kits to the FC Queens Park under 10 and 11 sides.

The club’s manager, Martin Ford, said he was overwhelmed by the kind gesture from Mr Phillips and that everyone at the Huws-Gray Alliance side was greatful.

He said: “I’m over the moon.

”That’s someone who has worked hard all his life and got lucky on the scratchcard.

”But he’s not forgotten where he came from.

”He approached our chairman and asked whether we were still running the junior teams, and then ordered the new kits.”

Mr Ford added: “Alan’s such a down to earth fella, seeing the kids faces on Saturday morning when they got the kits was priceless, and he just wanted to make sure every one of them had a kit.”

The Poplar Road Co-Operative Store where Mr Phillips bought his £1 million winning scratchcard has seen a near 72 per cent increase in sales of the cards after his win.

Geoff Jones, store manager, said: “Since we received a plaque to say that a “millionaire has been made in this store” people are popping in from all over North Wales to see if our lucky store status rubs off.”