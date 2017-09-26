Two men injured in brutal Newtown town centre attacks

Two people were seriously injured in separate attacks in Newtown town centre on Saturday night (September 23).

A teenager was left needing hospital treatment after being hit with a car jack, and two hours later a 26-year-old was glassed to the face in a busy pub.

The first incident, at Back Lane car park, was at around 10.30pm.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man reported being hit with a car jack, resulting in a laceration to his head, during an incident of disorder.

“The offender is described as a white male in his mid-20s, of stocky build, with short black curly hair, and was wearing a black tracksuit with a red top underneath.”

The second assault happened in the Castle Vaults pub on Broad Street, between midnight and 12.20am.

The victim was taken to hospital after being hit in the face with a glass.

Anyone with information on either of the assaults is asked to contact PC Liam Donovan at Newtown Police Station on 101.