Rapist jailed for horrific daylight attack on woman in her 60s in Bangor city centre

A man who launched a horrific stranger rape attack in broad-day light on a woman in her 60s in Bangor city centre has been jailed for seven years.

Steffan Shameer Donaldson, aged 38, was told that he had treated his victim as “a worthless piece of meat.”

Judge Niclas Parry said he must have been desperate for sexual gratification because it happened in an alleyway just off the High Street, in March last year,visible to passers-by, during the morning as people were going to work.

He saw the vulnerable woman drinking from a bottle of vodka, easily deceived her into the alleyway where he subjected her to a degrading ordeal where he performed two sex acts on her and attempted a third.

A court heard how he was caught on CCTV giving the thumbs up to someone he knew just moments later.

Judge Niclas Parry, sitting at Mold Crown Court, told Donaldson, of Ffordd Menai, Cae Gwyn in Caernarfon.

“You immediately saw her for what she was – easy prey,” the judge said.

“You must have been desperate for sexual gratification. That alleyway was visible to anyone in the High Street,” the judge told him. “You treated her as a worthless piece of meat.”

She was left partially naked, crying and distressed and was found by a member of the public who could easily have walked away but who went to her aid and called the police.

Judge Parry said that the defendant had lied almost immediately from his arrest and had forced her to relive the experience at trial, which had been particularly difficult for her.

He also made serious false allegations against her – that she was a se.ual predator who had robbed him at knife-point.

But good old fashioned police work showed that his money had not been taken off him – and sophisticated scientific evidence showed that he had left his DNA behind.

Judge Parry said that he took into account the defendant’s own vulnerabilities and the fact that in the past he had been made subject to orders under The Mental Health Act. But when properly medicated, he functioned well.

A life-time restraining order was made under which he must not approach the victim in any way.

Prosecuting barrister Owen Edwards said that the defendant initially denied that anything se.ual had happened.

When confronted with the DNA evidence he changed his story and said that she initiated what took place.

He said that she took the lead and then produced a knife and robbed him of his money.

But a taxi driver who took him back to Bangor recalled that he had three £20 notes on him when he paid his fare.

It was the prosecution case that the defendant followed her from Kwik Save supermarket to a bench, told her she should not drink in public or she would be fined, shared some of her drink and told her to go down the alleyway where she could drink.

Following the attack she was found in a distressed and confused state with her trousers down.

Mr Edwards said that it was a case where the defendant saw an opportunity and sought to take it.

He accused the defendant of “making it up as he went along” as he gave his evidence.

During the trial Rachel Cooper, defending, told the jury that they could not rely on the complainant’s evidence in view of her previous convictions.

She said the victim was drunk and confused and had changed her story a number of times.

But after a three hour retirement the defendant was convicted of two charges of rape and one attempted rape by majority verd