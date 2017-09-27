Happy homcoming for Lamberg as The Band comes to Venue Cymru

STAGE star Rachel Lumberg will make a sentimental return to North Wales this autumn when the hit musical, The Band, comes to Venue Cymru.

The production, which is the fastest selling musical theatre tour of all time and features the music of Take That, is about a group of 40-something women who grew up as fans of a boy band.

The story flashes back and to between their current incarnations and their 16-year-old selves.

For Lumberg, who hails from Connah’s Quay and whose CV includes Calendar Girls and The Full Monty – for which she won Broadway World and West End Theatre awards for best featured actress in a new play – the Llandudno date promises to be extra special.

“It (Venue Cymru) is my favourite venue. I am beyond excited, ” she said.

“It is like home to me, Venue Cyrmru. It is a beautiful venue, stunning venue to play at and there is always such a lovely welcome.”

Lumberg said it had been an unbelievable experience being a part of The Band, whose production team includes Take That stars Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Robbie Williams.

“I’ve been on board with The Band for 18 months before the show actually started because its been so long and I’ve become so attached,” she said.

She added: “It is a mammoth show technically, vocally and from an entertainment point of view too.”

Lumberg and her female co-stars will perform alongside the group Five To Five, who won the BBC’s Let It Shine competition, in the role of the role of the boy band.‎

The Band will be at Venue Cymru from November 14 to 25 and tickets are on sale now from https://venuecymru.co.uk/band.