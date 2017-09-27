Man living with dad at Groves homeless site stole from Wrexham shops

A homeless serial thief jailed for committing more thefts while on a suspended sentence had “tried the patience” of the court, a judge said.

John Anthony Haden, 23, stole a hairdryer worth £20 from Wilko in Island Green, Wrexham, on September 24 before taking fragrances worth £98 from Boots in Eagles Meadow later that day.

On September 25, Haden stole Daz detergent worth £18 from Wilko and returned the next day to steal £20 worth of Surf detergent.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting at Wrexham Magistrates Court, said Haden had 47 convictions for 104 offences, 69 of which were for theft or similar matters.

On May 3, he was handed a sentence of 30 days, suspended for a year, for theft.

Then on May 24, Haden was jailed for a further 90 days, again suspended for a year, for theft and making false representations to gain benefit.

The operational period of the first suspended sentence was extended to 15 months at that hearing.

Haden was back before the court on June 28 for another theft, where Mrs Jackson said he was given a “last chance” with the operational period of the May 24 sentence extended to two years.

Haden, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at the hearing to the latest offences.

Euros Jones, defending, said Haden and his father – for whom he is a carer – had been living at the “homeless village” by the former Groves School building.

It was unfortunate that Haden was coming back before the court because he had been doing “very well” with his probation appointments.

District judge Gwyn Jones activated a total of 90 days from the two suspended sentence and added a further 30 days for the new offences, to be served concurrently.

No orders for costs or a surcharge were made.

Mr Jones told Haden: “As you know, the court has done everything to try to help you avoid offending.”

“It has taken gambles by extending the operational period and taken a lenient view.

“However within a matter of a few weeks of that happening you’re back before the court.

He added: “I’m afraid today the court’s hands are tied. You have tried the patience of the court.”