Piercing reality of drug use in Flint community

The father of a young girl was horrified to find discarded needles outside her primary school.

Gavin Williams was walking with his daughter along the Prince of Wales Avenue, near Croes Atti School, in Flint when he spotted what he believed to be a heroin needle on the pavement.

Mr Williams, who is from Flint, said: “This isn’t the first time I've seen needles around here.

“I’ve seen them a few times on the coastal path.

“My daughter is too young to know what it is, but she picks things up all the time.

“It was such a good job I spotted them first. It's getting bad here with all the drug users moving into accommodation around the area.

“My mate said he’d get rid of it at the local fire station but when I passed it again a bit later, it was gone.

“Hopefully this stops and that they don’t end up on playing fields or parks. I’d like to get it out to people to keep a close eye out for them.”

Steve Jones, Flintshire Council’s chief officer of Streetscene and transportation, said: “The council’s Streetscene service received a report from a member of the public in relation to a discarded syringe near Croes Atti School, Flint.

“The syringe was removed by a cleansing team within 15 minutes from receipt of the call.”

He added: “The Streetscene service is not aware of an issue of discarded drug paraphernalia in Flint.

“However Streetscene will respond to all reports, particularly when they are discovered close to or within children’s play areas.

“Anyone who finds syringes should report them to the Streetscene contact centre on 01352 701234.”