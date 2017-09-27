Plans to build new £4m Premier Inn on Anglesey submitted

Plans to build a new £4 million Premier Inn on Anglesey have been submitted to council planners.

An 80-bedroom hotel is proposed opposite the Road King truck stop at Parc Cybi on the outskirts of Holyhead.

Property developer Conygar Investment Company says it would also include a restaurant and bar, along with parking spaces for 84 vehicles.

The firm, which is also behind plans to build a new marina in the town, says the hotel would create around 20 full-time jobs, in addition to temporary work during the construction of the building.

In the design and access statement accompanying the submission to the Isle of Anglesey County Council, the developer says the hotel would be expected to be worth £465,000 a year in the local economy.

The statement says: “Visitors staying overnight will have an additional positive impact upon the local economy, over and above the effects derived from the direct operation of the proposed development.”

The nearest Premier Inn is in Bangor, although there is a Travelodge and several B&Bs in Holyhead.

The developers also believe the hotel could accommodate workers for the proposed Wylfa Newydd nuclear plant 13 miles away at Cemaes Bay.

Anglesey Council’s planning committee is expected to make a final decision on the application by the end of the year.