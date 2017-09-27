Police target drug supply in South Gwynedd

AS part of a pro-active week of action in south Gwynedd a number of Misuse of Drugs Act search warrants have been carried out in Blaenau Ffestiniog and Pwllheli areas.

Officers executed two warrants in the Blaenau Ffestiniog area and seized mobile phones as well as a quantity of drugs related paraphernalia on Tuesday, September 26.

No one has been arrested but local officers are conducting follow up enquiries. Today a further warrant was undertaken in the area of Pwllheli and Police arrested a local man and woman aged in their early 20s.

Both have been arrested for drugs related offences and remain in custody being questioned. A quantity of what Police believe to be controlled drugs have also been seized.

District Inspector Gethin Jones said: “This is part of the continuing work we are undertaking in response to our communities concerns relating to drug supply and its consequences and another example of North Wales Police listening to concerns from our communities and acting upon them.

“Our goal of targeting those few in our communities who cause the most harm will continue and in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion is directly targeting those involved in serious and organised crime. We are determined to keep our communities safe.”

“Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated in our communities and we will continue to take positive, robust action.

“However we can’t tackle this problem alone and key to all our work, and that of our partners, is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us.”

Information can be passed to Police via the web live chathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101. If you’d rather pass information anonymously then phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.