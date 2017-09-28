Four operating theatres closed at Wrexham Maelor Hospital over 'concerns' about ventilation system

Four theatres at Wrexham Maelor hospital have been temporarily closed.

Checks were carried out on air ventilation and ducting systems at the hopsital and as a result, two endoscopy suites and two day-case theatres have been closed.

Health board bosses stressed the measures are proactive and there is no evidence to suggest concerns over procedures carried out in any of the theatres.

Nigel Lee, the health board’s director of secondary care, said: “We have temporarily closed two endoscopy suites and two day-case theatres at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

“This action has been taken as a proactive measure after checks were carried out on our air ventilation and ducting systems, which identified inconsistencies in the way air is ventilated through the theatres.

“There is no current clinical evidence which raises any concerns over recent surgical or investigative procedures.

“We are now looking at alternative ways to provide services which would have been carried out at the theatres.

“Inevitably, there will be an impact on the number of day case procedures we are able to carry out in the short term.

”We are doing all we can to reduce this impact, and patients requiring urgent care will continue to be prioritised.

“Surgical and investigative procedures will continue at existing theatre space at the hospital.”