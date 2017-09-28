Images show crash scene as van driver is stable after vehicle plunged from mountain road near Bala

A van driver who plunged down a mountainside near Llangynog this morning is in a “stable” condition.

Emergency services were called at around 8.20 this morning to reports of an accident on the B4391, towards Bala.

Fire crews, Dyfed-Powys Police and the Welsh Ambulance Service were at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is in attendance at a collision between a lorry and a van on the B4391 near Llangynog.

“The collision was reported at 8.23am and the road will remain closed for the foreseeable future.”

The road has now reopened.

Initial reports this morning suggested it was the lorry that had left the road, but police confirmed at 11.15am that it was in fact the van.

A spokesperson said: “A van has gone off the road and down the side of the mountain.”

The driver, who managed to control the vehicle as it hurtled down the steep slope, was airlifted to hospital.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 8.40am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision involving a van and a lorry on the B4391 between Llangynog and Bala.

“The Wales Air Ambulance and a crew in an emergency ambulance are currently at the scene.

“A man has been airlifted to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in a stable condition.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information is urged to call 101.