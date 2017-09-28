Mold leisure facilities could be transformed

A TOWN’S leisure centre could be transformed into a new 60-station gym, but with squash courts potentially lost as a result.

To make savings Flintshire Council’s library, heritage and leisure facilities were hived off to non-for-profit trust Aura Leisure and Libraries Ltd earlier this year.

The trust took responsibility for them earlier this month, and three of its management team attended a Mold Town Council meeting to introduce ideas they had for the future of the town’s facilities.

One of the options the trust is exploring could be to revamp Mold Leisure Centre into a fitness suite with a 60-station gym, which could generate £10,000 a year.

The trust would be looking for 800 people to become members and feel the demand is there for such a facility.

But this move might result in the loss of the squash courts.