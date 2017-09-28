Regimental mascot of 3rd Royal Welsh has died, replacement goat to be chosen from Great Orme herd

Lance Corporal Shenkin III, the Regimental Mascot of 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh, has just died and a successor will be chosen from the Royal Goat Herd on the Great Orme.

The battalion is a Territorial Army unit which has bases across Wales, including one in Colwyn Bay.

The process of finding Shenkin’s successor from the Royal Herd at the Great Orme will begin shortly.

Shenkin was a Kashmiri goat from the Royal Herd at the Great Orme, and goats from the herd have been presented to the Regiment since 1844 when Queen Victoria presented the first one. Shenkin was selected for duty in 2009 following the death of his predecessor, also called Shenkin.

Ever since his first day in service he has been partnered with the Goat Major, Sgt Mark ‘Jacko’ Jackson. Shenkin has been a symbol for The Royal Welsh and for Wales, heading Freedom Parades throughout Wales, and leading the national rugby team onto the field at the Principality Stadium,

Sgt Jacksn said: “He was a legend and wasn’t just a Regimental goat, but part of my family as well. He loved a crowd and was a total poser”.

Lieutenant Colonel Nigel Crewe-Read, Commanding Officer 3 R Welsh, said: “Shenkin was the figurehead for the battalion and would lead us wherever we went.”