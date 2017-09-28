Work to get underway on removal of 'eyesore' properties in Ruabon

The demolition of a village eyesore to make way for social housing will begin in the next few months.

Three derelict homes on the site of the old Victoria Garage in the middle of Ruabon will be replaced with new homes for local people after a long-running campaign.

Wrexham Council is currently agreeing timescales with Wales and West Housing Association, which now owns the site.

Funding from the Welsh Government is for the current financial year, meaning work will need to be underway by the end of March at the latest – subject to planning permission being granted by the local authority.

Local councillor Dana Davies has thanked the Welsh Government for its vital involvement – and says the result wouldn’t have been possible without its backing.

Cllr Davies said: “It’s fantastic that after so many years something can finally be done.

“I’m so grateful to the Welsh Government for this huge investment in Ruabon – the transformation of this site would not be possible without it.”

A Welsh Labour Government spokesman said it will be contributing around £583,000 – 58 per cent of the entire estimated cost – to the project.

Clwyd South AM Ken Skates said: “There has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes for a long, long time and Dana has worked incredibly hard on this.

”I’d also like to thank Sion Wynne, empty homes officer at Wrexham Council.

“I’m pleased that the Welsh Government has played a key role in bringing this to a positive conclusion and proud that we’ve been able to help turn such an unwelcoming, ugly site which has blighted the village for years into something positive for local people.”

Cllr Davies added: “A lot of people I talk to in Ruabon have been worried we’d be stuck with this eyesore forever, so I’m delighted to have been able to play my part.

“As well as to the Welsh Government, thanks must also go to Sion and members of Ruabon Community Council past and present, including my former colleague the late Barrie Price.

“This really has been a team effort and I’m just glad we’ve managed to get something done at long last.”