Bypass dispute rumbles on in Newtown with latest protest

A NEWTOWN man has vowed ‘the fight will go on’, as he battles for compensation he believes he is owed due to the building of the Newtown Bypass near his home.

Mr Robert Roberts, who lives on Pool Road, claims he is ‘under siege’ as construction of an interchange for the new road takes place in front of his property, and the row threatened to boil over once again last Thursday, September 21, when contractors were required to build an access road across the driveway connecting the property to the main road.

“They’re stealing my land, that’s what they’re doing now,” said Mr Roberts.

“I’m a roofer, my daughter works in Morrisons and she’s never missed a day there, we don’t want handouts, we just want what we’re owed for our land.

“We’ve been barricaded in, with four high court sheriffs and a police van here all day, and how much is all this costing? Wouldn’t it just be easier to pay me what they should?” added Mr Roberts.

“The fight goes on as far as I’m concerned, and I’m ready for round two.”

Mr Roberts has been in dispute with the Welsh Government for the past year about the valuation of his home, after he successfully applied for a blight notice. Under the terms of the notice Mr Roberts has requested that the property be purchased as part of the bypass scheme, however he believes the valuation offered by the Welsh Government does not match what the property is worth after having it independently valued by a local estate agent.

A protest involving family and supporters took place behind temporary barriers outside the property as work was carried out.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Officers were present at Pool Road, Newtown, on September 21, to facilitate a peaceful protest at the site. Four police officers were at the site, between 7am and 4pm. Police worked closely with the organiser and contractors in the lead-up to the protest to give safety advice. No arrests were made and no problems reported.”

In an earlier statement, a spokesperson from the Welsh Government said they were attempting to resolve the situation: “Welsh Government officials and the district valuer have met Mr Roberts and his agent several times in an effort to move matters forward and officials have again written advising of the options available and the evidence that should be provided to make progress.”

“Our primary focus is always to ensure appropriate value for the homeowner and taxpayer, with negotiations between the District Valuer Services and the property owner’s agent central to securing fair compensation.”