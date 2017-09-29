Lucky driver escaped unharmed after plunging 20 feet off bridge into river near Newtown

A LUCKY driver escaped unharmed after plunging 20 feet off a bridge near Newtown.

The accident at Aberbechan occurred at about 5.40pm on Monday, September 25, and resulted in a grey Fiat Punto crashing off a bridge into a river.

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the collision on the B4568 Canal Road, Newtown.

Police are looking to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and would like to speak to anyone travelling along Canal Road, between Newtown and Aberbechan, around that time.

Please phone 101 to report information to Newtown police. If you are Deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.