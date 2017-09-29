Plans put forward to demolish Towyn farmhouse and build homes for travelling showmen and their families

A FARMHOUSE is set to be demolished and replaced with accommodation for travelling showmen.

Plans have been put forward to knock down a house and outbuildings on Gors Farm in Towyn and build 13 park homes for travelling showmen’s families and a manager’s house. An area to store resident-only touring caravans will also be created and a covered barn to carry out maintenance of equipment.

The 4.62 acre site, now classed as redundant, is occupied by several buildings, the largest being a two-storey original Gors Farmhouse which is set to be demolished.

Proposals have been submitted to Conwy County Council by applicant Charles Holden.

A Design and Access Statement report reads: “The development will underpin future business and economic success for that community and provide new homes for travelling showmen families. Providing these new home, in proximity to local facilities, is very important.

“Proposals support the way of life of the travelling showmen community. In many ways, this is a different way of life to many people, involving travelling far and wide to provide leisure facilities across Wales and beyond.

”In other ways, the community requires the everyday facilities for families based around a family home and local services. The proposed development supports diversity and inclusion. Good design will ensure development is attractive and appropriate within its setting and contributes to the character and community of Towyn.”

The proposals also include a children’s play area.

The report adds: “The design concept is compelling. The proposal includes domestic park-scaled homes and a traditional built gatehouse. These will provide a range of sustainable family homes.

“In the past travelling showmen sites were based on individual yards grouped together. The more modern approach, employed at Gors Farm, is to move away from these grouped units of yards and to create a place where uses are grouped together. This supports a much more efficient and tidy layout.

”The distinction between this development for travelling showmen is different to travellers and gypsies’ sites is very important. The two communities are very different. This site will be the domestic home and base for a community whose working residents travel widely across the UK to work.”