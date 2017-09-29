Stellar cast for Wizard Rhyl panto

A star-studded cast has been unveiled for the Rhyl Pavilion Theatre production of The Wizard of Oz .

The story of young Dorothy Gale, her dog Toto, the Cowardly Lion, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man and the Wizard will getting the panto treatment later this month.

The production was a huge success during its run at St Helens Theatre Royal last October and Stockport Plaza last month, playing to a packed-out auditorium.

And the show’s producer, Chantelle Nolan said: “We are very excited to be bringing this production to Rhyl. We are now delighted to confirm our stellar cast and they cannot wait to entertain families of Rhyl.”

Maddie Hope Coelho, star of BBC One’s Pitch Battle will play Dorothy. Her past roles include Fairy Goodapple in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Mary Margaret in Singin’ in the Rain.

Joining Dorothy on the yellow Brick Road will be X Factor star David Heath as the Scarecrow alongside panto regulars Philip McGuiness as the Tin Man and Richard Hazlewood as the Cowardly Lion.

Eastenders star Cheryl Fergison, who played Heather Trott in the BBC TV soap, returns as The Wicked Witch of the West after making audiences boo and hiss with her performance as in 2016s production

Travel along the Yellow Brick Road to the Emerald city with Dorothy and Toto on Monday, October 30 at 6pm and at 10.30am and Tuesday October 31 at 1pm and 5.30pm.

Tickets are £14-£18 with concessions available as well as family and group tickets. To book. call 01745 330000 or go online at rhylpavilion.co.uk.