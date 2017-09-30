Crime figures lead to calls for increased police presence in Buckley

A TOWN council is to try and secure more police resources after crime statistics sparked concern.

Eyebrows were raised at the latest Buckley Town Council meeting as members analysed North Wales Police statistics for the town.

They showed that in a 10-day period from July 14 to July 23, there were 35 calls to ‘nuisance’ incidents, 18 incidents of criminal damage and three burglaries.

During the meeting it was suggested by Cllr Dennis Hutchinson that the high crime figures may have been connected to the influx of travellers on Buckley Common and “unruly behaviour” that was reported around that time.

But some members voiced concerns about the figures and how the town is policed.

Cllr Ian Peters said: “Clearly this is an indication we need to increase policing in Buckley as this is clearly not acceptable.”

Cllr Carol Ellis said many residents had trouble making contact with police and recalled a number of incidents when she had struggled to get through too.

She said: “From experience during the summer, reporting incidents at Elfed School playing fields took 10 minutes, from the 101 switchboard to the incident room.

“When people were taking drugs at the sports centre, police came out three days later.

“At the Mold Road petrol station there was someone doing ‘wheelies’ on a bike at 50 miles per hour.

“I tried to get through for 20 minutes.

“People are going to give up if they can’t get through.

“The initial phone-call is answered but it is getting through from the switchboard [that is the problem].”

Cllr Mike Peers said the figures were “totally meaningless” and “totally inadequate”, but Cllr Richard Jones noted a high amount of criminal damage seemed to have taken place in the Pentrobin ward.

Cllr Hutchinson, who represents that ward, said the figures could be attributed to the arrival of travellers on the Common during that period.

He said: “In Pentrobin at that time we had an influx of travellers on Higher Common and I saw and witnessed the nuisance.

“People on both sides of the Common were subjected to all kinds of unruly behaviour, such as lights

shone into bedrooms at 1am.

“The figures are a bit out of proportion but this was an isolated incident which has been resolved.

“We have got to look at it sensibly, these are high figures but a one-off.”

Cllr Carolyn Preece said she was disappointed by the lack of activities undertaken by PCSOs in the area,

after pledges made earlier in the summer.

She said: “There were zero activities done by PCSOs in this period. Where are the activities?

“They have recorded nothing on here, and it shows a total disregard to this council.”

Members resolved to contact the police about their concerns of a lack of presence in the town.