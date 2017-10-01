Police appeal after assault at Ruthin pub puts man in hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault that took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, in the beer garden of a public house in Ruthin.

The assault happened at around 12.30am in the beer garden of The Boars Head.

One man sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time. A local man has been arrested and has since been released pending further inquiries.

DC 2989 Katie Vernon from St Asaph CID said: “We are keen to hear from all parties who may have been present at the pub at the relevant time and who may have seen the incident take place to come forward.”

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information about the incident, please contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting event number V148655 or alternatively contact crime stoppers direct on 0800 555 111.