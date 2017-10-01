Rememberance art project in Bodelwyddan honours those who died in the First World War

A REMEMBRANCE art project has been set up to honour those who died in the First World War.

Assembly, a touring art installation that commemorates the fallen soldiers and inspires reflection on the legacy of the war 100 years on, will run at St Margaret’s Church – known as The Marble Church – in Bodelwyddan until October 13.

Visitors are being invited to share and recount stories, memories and reflections, including those of the Great War which have been passed down from families and friends.

Accounts will be recorded in a memorial book, alongside the names of more than 174,000 soldiers who died on the battlefields in Belgium.

The book will return to the In Flanders Fields Museum in Ypres in 2018 and become part of a special archive collection.

The installation features five memorial chairs taken from Passchendaele’s St Audomarus Church, which was the scene of one of the worst battles of the conflict.

Created by artist Val Carman, who, in 1999 became the first artist-in-residence at In Flanders Fields Museum in Belgium, Assembly has been installed at the church as part of multi-venue tour of the UK and Ireland. This is the installation’s only visit to Wales.

Ms Carman said: "The chairs on display bring a familiar, tactile and simple memorial of loss from Flanders and represent the emptiness that would have been physically present within many homes and communities.

”The accompanying memorial book contains many names, but shows only a fraction of the total loss, and is a reminder of the immensity of the tragic events.”

The Marble Church was chosen because of its association with the First World War through Kinmel Camp and the Commonwealth War Graves of the Canadian Soldiers.

Assembly officially opened last month. People can visit in line with the usual opening hours of the church – from 9.30am until 4.30pm.

The Assembly is free to visit. For more details, go online at www.eventbrite.co.uk and search Assembly - Memorial Chairs.